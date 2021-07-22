Previous
something missing? by andrewneville
Intrigued by this gravestone outside a local church. It looks very much space was left on the right hand side for a further inscription but it was never added. I wonder what the backstory is
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
