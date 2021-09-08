Previous
Welcome home..... by andrewneville
250 / 365

Welcome home.....

After all of that stunning scenery it was rather sobering to come home though the wreck of the Broadmarsh. Though at least there has been some further demolition so perhaps the eyesore won't be there for much longer
