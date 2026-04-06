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and the words of the prophets are written on the subway walls and tenement halls by andshewas
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and the words of the prophets are written on the subway walls and tenement halls

6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Lisa M

@andshewas
the world was moving, she was right there with it. she was glad about it, no doubt about it. and she was.
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