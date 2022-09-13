Previous
Oh Deer! by andyd2003
Oh Deer!

Opposite side of my river walk, didn't have a zoom lens on and didn't want to risk her galloping off whilst I was changing lens.

Should take tripod next time.
13th September 2022

Andy

@andyd2003
