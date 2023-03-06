Previous
Passion by andyharrisonphotos
65 / 365

Passion

Decided to try something a bit weird for a change. I'm not convinced it works.
6th March 2023

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
17% complete

Willa Martin
Wow! What is it? It has interesting texture.
March 6th, 2023  
Andy H
@willamartin It's a close up of a Passion Fruit. I have exaggerated the colour and texture.
March 6th, 2023  
