Shell on red by andyharrisonphotos
72 / 365

Shell on red

This week, as a challenge to myself and my own creativity, I'm going to photograph the same shell in as different ways as I can imagine.
A deliberately uninspired start, to compare against.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
Laurence Brown
I love this idea...
March 13th, 2023  
