Shell in a rainbow thicket by andyharrisonphotos
73 / 365

Shell in a rainbow thicket

Same shell as yesterday. Noticed the rainbow on the carpet, as sunlight shined through the front door, so took a shot of the shell in the rainbow then had a play with Snapseed and a image I took at the weekend.
14th March 2023

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
