Pep Ventosa_1_blend_1-stroke by andyharrisonphotos
Pep Ventosa_1_blend_1-stroke

Yesterday I discovered Pep Ventosa's approach to 'in the round' multiple exposures. Here's my first attempt; I may be addicted already.

All the images were taken with my phone then processed in Photoshop and Lightroom.

Lots still to learn and improve but having great fun. :-)
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
23% complete

