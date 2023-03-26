Sign up
85 / 365
Pep Ventosa_1_blend_1-stroke
Yesterday I discovered Pep Ventosa's approach to 'in the round' multiple exposures. Here's my first attempt; I may be addicted already.
All the images were taken with my phone then processed in Photoshop and Lightroom.
Lots still to learn and improve but having great fun. :-)
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
25th March 2023 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
