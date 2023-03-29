Previous
Day at the office by andyharrisonphotos
88 / 365

Day at the office

Spent a day in the new office. The reception makes our work appear much more interesting than it is.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
