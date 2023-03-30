Previous
Negative space by andyharrisonphotos
89 / 365

Negative space

To you this is a plain white wall; to me it's the absence of a large, ugly paving slab that's been leant against it for a few weeks while I tried to freecycle it. It's finally gone.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
24% complete

