Eco club by andyharrisonphotos
186 / 365

Eco club

Tash went into school today - on a strike day - to do some filming for Eco club. The aim of the filming is to show other schools what they could be doing.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
