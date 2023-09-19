Previous
And then there was two! by andyharrisonphotos
262 / 365

And then there was two!

Step-daughter has just tested positive. Partner's about to test.

I now know where I got it: camera club. Of 27 attendees last Tuesday, nine of us, that I know of, are positive.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
71% complete

