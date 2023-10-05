Previous
Monkey's mate at work by andyharrisonphotos
Monkey's mate at work

Our tree surgeon is known as Monkey and in the tree you can see his mate hard at work, if you look close.
When he arrived, Monkey hobbled out of his van having hurt his back. It was not a good start!
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
