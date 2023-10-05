Sign up
278 / 365
Monkey's mate at work
Our tree surgeon is known as Monkey and in the tree you can see his mate hard at work, if you look close.
When he arrived, Monkey hobbled out of his van having hurt his back. It was not a good start!
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
0
0
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
