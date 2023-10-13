Previous
View from Lakeview cafe by andyharrisonphotos
286 / 365

View from Lakeview cafe

Oversold the view a bit.

A pleasant enough cafe, although, as it's the canteen for county hall but also open to the public, there was a slight sense of trespassing.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
78% complete

