How fast can I go? by andyharrisonphotos
305 / 365

How fast can I go?

Spotted on the way to work; this has not been modified in PhotoShop.
I can only assume that someone has twisted the one sign around as a 'prank'.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
83% complete

