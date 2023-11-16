Previous
First in the office by andyharrisonphotos
First in the office

It's always a bit spooky to be the first in the office at this time of year. You walk into an office in darkness then the automatic sensors switch the lights on just in front of you.
16th November 2023

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
