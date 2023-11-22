Previous
Ozzy the bull by andyharrisonphotos
326 / 365

Ozzy the bull

In his new home at Birmingham New Street station, aka Grand Central
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise