Slimbridge by andyharrisonphotos
337 / 365

Slimbridge

On a rather wet trip to Slimbridge I made a new friend when we sat down for lunch.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
92% complete

