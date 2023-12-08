Previous
Leigh and Bransford Christmas fayre by andyharrisonphotos
342 / 365

Leigh and Bransford Christmas fayre

The first of two craft fayres this weekend. Not the most profitable but I did bump into an old land lady, who I hadn't seen for the best part of thirty years.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise