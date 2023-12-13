Previous
Malvern Winter Gardens by andyharrisonphotos
Malvern Winter Gardens

A delightful walk back to the office after my third Christmas party of the week. I had to leave early to get back for a meeting with a supplier, which meant I missed dessert.
13th December 2023

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
