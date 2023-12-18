Previous
Work elf by andyharrisonphotos
352 / 365

Work elf

Spotted while walking between meetings today.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise