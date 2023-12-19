Previous
Carol concert by andyharrisonphotos
Carol concert

Another craft stall, assisted by a friend.

This time at her high school carol service, although she did nearly overcharge her head. He's going to speak to her maths teacher. 😂

She's almost made her fundraising target: six months ahead of schedule.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
