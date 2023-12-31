Previous
Last photo of 2023: day out at Croome by andyharrisonphotos
Last photo of 2023: day out at Croome

Did the bird trail, although it's hard to get an angle where they look like birds!
31st December 2023

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
