Went into the city to see the floods by andyharrisonphotos
Went into the city to see the floods

It's hard to convey how much of what you see here is not normally under water. The river is currently more than 2m above normal range.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
