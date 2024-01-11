Previous
Pirinola by andyharrisonphotos
Pirinola

Tash has been planning out the México night she is going to run at guides. This included learning how to play Pirinola: a traditional Mexican game.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
