A day of photography in the Elan Valley by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 378

A day of photography in the Elan Valley

It was chilly and many layers were worn.
The main event was to see the Red Kites being fed at Gigrin farm. It's hard to convey what it's like to see 300 Red Kites in one place.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
103% complete

Lisa Brown ace
looks like you had an amazing adventure
January 14th, 2024  
