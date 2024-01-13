Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 378
A day of photography in the Elan Valley
It was chilly and many layers were worn.
The main event was to see the Red Kites being fed at Gigrin farm. It's hard to convey what it's like to see 300 Red Kites in one place.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
0
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
379
photos
10
followers
11
following
103% complete
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
13th January 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lisa Brown
ace
looks like you had an amazing adventure
January 14th, 2024
