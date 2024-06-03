Previous
The monthly allotment picture

The allotment is still looking a little sad because as fast as we plant things the slugs eat them. That said the spuds are doing well and we have great hopes for the courgettes we matured in the greenhouse and are now under a little poly tunnel.
Andy H

