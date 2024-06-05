Previous
This month's book: Dune by andyharrisonphotos
This month's book: Dune

I tried to read Dune when I was in my twenties but didn't warm to it. Having watched the latest film adaptation I thought I'd have another try. It's a book I feel I should like. My problem is that I keep seeing the film in my mind's eye as I read!
