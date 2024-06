Poppy

Several years ago our neighbour planted some poppies for his wife, as they're her favourite flower. Over time the seeds from one year's poppies have germinated to become the next year's poppies and, as the wind has dispersed the seeds, the poppies have slowly moved across his front garden, into ours and this year we have a sole poppy clinging on at the edge of our drive. Perhaps next year they will move onto our other neighbour's drive and then their garden.