Feeding an albino wallaby at ... by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 554

Feeding an albino wallaby at ...

... Manor House Wildlife Park near Tenby.
We may have missed our trip to see Puffins on the Saturday, but Tash still got to have her Red Panda experience and feed this lovely fellow.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
