Adam Hussain prize by andyharrisonphotos
Adam Hussain prize

I can now share the secret I've been keeping for over a month. In recognition of Tash's fund raising for México and her work as an eco rep, amongst her other achievements, tonight, Tash won the top award at her high school's annual awards.
Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
