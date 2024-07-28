Previous
First club ride in a while
Photo 575

First club ride in a while

I was going to do a second loop but it was getting hot and one of the group was suffering quite badly from the heat. So, I decided that discretion is the better part of valour.
28th July 2024

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
157% complete

Photo Details

