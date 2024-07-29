Previous
Hedgehog by andyharrisonphotos
I went into the garden this afternoon - for a break between Teams calls - and heard some rustling. This chap was having an explore.

I put down some water and hedgehog food. Here's hoping he's ok; it's baking hot outside today.
