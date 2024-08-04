Previous
D ride
Photo 582

D ride

My first D ride. Just shy of 45 miles by the time I got home.
Perfect cycling weather: dry, almost no wind and neither too hot nor too cold. The Goldilocks zone.
4th August 2024

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
159% complete

