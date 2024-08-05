Previous
Skating on the Severn by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 583

Skating on the Severn

The Great Waddle of Worcester: this year's art installation spread through the city. In aid of St Richard's Hospice.

https://waddleofworcester.co.uk/
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise