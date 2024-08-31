Previous
Today's harvest by andyharrisonphotos
Today's harvest

Popped down the allotment before the rain started and harvested this lot, plus two marrows, a cucumber, spinach and beetroot.
When we got home I searched for recipes that involve marrows; actually, I asked ChatGPT.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
August 31st, 2024  
