Taxi by andyharrisonphotos
My taxi from the station this morning, a white London (black) cab. GL are the driver Gary's initials and 53 was his number when he was a firefighter. He encouraged me to sit in the driver's seat and took a photo of me pretending to drive. 😊
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
