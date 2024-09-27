Previous
Harvest by andyharrisonphotos
Harvest

Whilst we've not given our allotment as much attention this year as previous ones, ans it looks a bit unloved, we're still getting a great harvest. The latest trip yielded tomatoes, potatoes, courgettes and beetroot.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
