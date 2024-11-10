Previous
Replacement cable by andyharrisonphotos
Replacement cable

My over zealous packing for the trip back from Shetland resulted in an irreparably bent jack: I was trying to squeeze everyone in. So, a new cable is in order, to allow me to continue to use my intervalometer. I just need to test it now.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
