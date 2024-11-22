Previous
The Alex by andyharrisonphotos
The Alex

Visiting Beth, hopefully for the penultimate time. She's managed to walk, with crutches. All she needs to do is manage stairs then she can come home, along with her bionic hip.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
