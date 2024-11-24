Sign up
Photo 693
The throne
Beth's new chair, a recliner bought this morning on FB Marketplace, to help Beth with her recovery.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
24th November 2024 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Dorothy
ace
Hope it's not too soft for her to get up from. Nice recliner.
November 24th, 2024
