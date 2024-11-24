Previous
The throne by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 693

The throne

Beth's new chair, a recliner bought this morning on FB Marketplace, to help Beth with her recovery.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Hope it’s not too soft for her to get up from. Nice recliner.
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact