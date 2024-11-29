Previous
Nightly routine by andyharrisonphotos
Nightly routine

Our evening routine now involves me giving Beth an injection of blood thinners and adjusting her pressure stockings.
Who says romance is dead?
Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
