Previous
Fruit salad by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 705

Fruit salad

Today, in my fifties, I made my first fruit salad. It turns out to be remarkably easy :-)
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact