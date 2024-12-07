Sign up
Photo 707
Christmas treat
Every year when we pack away our decorations we include a bottle of wine and £20 for a take away, to treat ourselves as we put up our decorations. I think this year we need to put more than £20 away for next year's takeaway.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
