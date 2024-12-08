Previous
Today I shall be relaxing here ... by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 708

Today I shall be relaxing here ...

... on top of the cushins from the egg chair, which are drying after Darragh blew the cover off and gave them a soaking.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact