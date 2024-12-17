Previous
Carol service by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 717

Carol service

The Nunnery Wood High School carol concert is a rare chance to catch up with friends made when our girls were at primary school together. Now that they're in year 10, next year will be the last time we will have this chance.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
