241230_Sun

The clouds cleared, which allowed me to have a play with one of my Christmas presents and try imaging the Sun with my camera (not phone this time). Hopefully one of those sun spots will yield some Aurora; it's been rather quiet of late.
30th December 2024

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
