Photo 730
241230_Sun
The clouds cleared, which allowed me to have a play with one of my Christmas presents and try imaging the Sun with my camera (not phone this time). Hopefully one of those sun spots will yield some Aurora; it's been rather quiet of late.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
NIKON Z 7_2
30th December 2024 12:51pm
