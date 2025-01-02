Previous
Crescent Moon setting over the Malvern hills by andyharrisonphotos
Crescent Moon setting over the Malvern hills

A less than successful attempt to take a sequence of the crescent Moon setting over the Malvern hills. I'm still learning.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
