WWT Slimbridge by andyharrisonphotos
WWT Slimbridge

We spent the afternoon at Slimbridge with our cameras and lots of photogenic birds. Our first trip there of the year.
Slimbridge was founded by Peter Scott, the son of Robert Falcon Scott (aka Scott of the Antarctic)
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
