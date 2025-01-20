Previous
Nuerographic art by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 751

Nuerographic art

Some nuerographic from Beth: the coin push method. She's trying to persuade me to have a go, to de-stress.
Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
Photo Details

